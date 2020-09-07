An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale occurred 102 km north of Mumbai at 8 am today.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale occurred 102 km north of Mumbai at 8 am today, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). No damage of property or loss of life was reported in the light-intensity quake.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 occurred 98 km north of Mumbai at 6:36 am on Saturday. Earlier on Friday at 10:33 am, 2.8 magnitude quake occurred at 91 km North of Mumbai. Later at 11:41 pm on the same day, tremors of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit 98 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta