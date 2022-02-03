New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The government on Thursday said 34 states and union territories, including Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, are recording a decline in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate, while Kerala and Mizoram are still recording an increase in cases and positivity. It also said that the pandemic situation has improved and there is a contraction in the spread of the Covid infection.

"34 States in the country are recording a decline in cases and positivity rate. Kerala and Mizoram are witnessing an increase in the number of cases and positivity", the Ministry of Health said.

According to the government, 268 districts have recorded a positivity rate below five per cent. It said that a decline in the COVID-19 case fatality rate has been noted with an increase in the administration of vaccine doses. There has been a consistent decline in daily active COVID-19 cases and daily positivity rate, indicating the decreased spread of the infection, the government said.

It noted that present data indicate that unlike evidence during the earlier COVID-19 surge, with the current variant, surgery is safe and not associated with higher chances of complications or deaths in coronavirus patients.

"The present data indicate that unlike evidence during earlier Covid surge, with the current variant surgery is safe & not associated with higher chances of complications or deaths in Covid positive patients. These patients who need surgery need not be denied it", it said.

The government said that the population with an average age of 44 years were infected more in this Covid wave as compared to previous waves, and last time, the average was 55 years. In this Covid wave, sore throat was seen more in patients and there was significantly lesser use of drugs for treatment, it added.

On reopening of schools, it said schools have fully opened in 11 states, partially for higher classes in 16 states and are closed in nine states. The government noted that 95 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools are vaccinated and some states have achieved 100 per cent vaccination coverage.

With 1,72,433 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,18,03,318, while the active cases decreased to 15,33,921. The death toll climbed to 4,98,983 with 1,008 fresh fatalities, including 500 from Kerala.

The active cases comprise 3.67 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 95.14 per cent. A reduction of 87,682 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 10.99 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 12.98 per cent, according to the ministry.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan