New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 32 students of a residential school in Karnataka's Kodagu district tested positive for the COVID-19 on Thursday. According to reports, following the outbreak, the school has been declared a containment zone by the authorities.

The outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 was reported in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Madikeri of Kodagu district, where 32 students, including 22 boys and 10 girls tested positive for the deadly pathogen. As per the information, 10 students are symptomatic while the remaining 22 are asymptomatic. All of them have been shifted to the district hospital in Kodagu.

The authorities came to know about the major outbreak after some students started showing COVID-19 symptoms and developed fever. The school administration later tested all 270 students of the school, out of which 32 tested positive on Wednesday. The remaining students, who tested, have been asked to isolate themselves for 7 days.

According to the Principal of the school, all students diagnosed with COVID-19 are not critical. He has also asked the parents to not panic.

"Their condition is improving. there is nothing to worry about. The entire campus has been sanitised and other precautionary measures are being taken. The interaction between students and teachers is going on though it has affected the smooth functioning of the school," he said, as quoted by NDTV.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan