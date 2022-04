Alwar | ANI: A 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished using bulldozers in Sarai Mohalla, Alwar district. A complaint has been registered at Rajgarh Police Station in connection with the matter.

"I am sorry to say, it has become a fashion; issues are made in the name of temples now. We respect temples, we are more religious than people from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)... We don't use religion for vote bank," said Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi.

"I have constituted a 5-member committee for the factual investigation of the Rajgarh (Alwar) temple case. This committee will go to the spot, prepare a factual report and submit the report to me," said BJP Rajasthan president Dr Satish Poonia.

Sharing a video of the incident on Twitter, BJP leader Amit Malviya launched a blistering attack on Congress. He said, "Shedding tears on Karauli and Jahangirpuri and hurting the faith of Hindus -- this is the secularism of Congress."

In another tweet, Amit Malviya alleged, "On 18 April, without issuing any notice, the administration ran bulldozers over the pucca houses and shops of 85 Hindus in Rajgarh town of Rajasthan.

In reply to this Rajasthan Congress president, Govind Singh Dotasara said "No collector was asked for or has given permission (for demolition), the municipal board, after orders from its president, took the decision. Govt has taken immediate action, put restrictions. We've given orders to place idols back."

Meanwhile, Congress in a counter-attack said BJP is making this a political issue to spread religious unrest in the country. The party alleged that it is BJP's agenda to do politics over religion as the polls are nearing.

"Removal of Alwar temple's encroachment started during the previous rule of BJP govt...saying that Congress disturbs temples &idols, is wrong; this has always been BJP's agenda...as polls come, they spread religious unrest to make political chapatis," Dotasara said.

