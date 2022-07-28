30 Students Vaccinated With Single Syringe In Madhya Pradesh's Sagar; Probe Ordered

In a shocking incident that took place in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, thirty students of a school were vaccinated using a single syringe.



The vaccinator, Jitendra, has claimed that he was provided with only one syringe by the authorities and the "head of the department" had ordered him to vaccinate all the children with it.

"The person who delivered the materials only gave a single syringe," he claimed, as reported by NDTV.

On being asked if he was aware of the fact that he cannot inject multiple people, he said, "I know that. This is why I asked them if I have to use just one syringe and they said 'yes'. How is this my fault? I did what I was asked to do."

The incident came to light after, Dinesh Namdev, one of the parents of the vaccinated children spotted it. “My daughter is a Class 9 student and was among those vaccinated on Wednesday. I enquired from the man vaccinating the kids, as to how many syringes were being used by him to vaccinate the children. His reply was shocking, as he informed that, at least 40 children had been vaccinated with just one syringe. I immediately reported the matter to the school administration,” he said, as reported by The New Indian Express.

“Who will be held responsible, if our kids develop any health complications out of this blatant single syringe usage? Will it be the school or the health department, who will take the responsibility if anything adverse happens with our kids,” he questioned.

According to the New Indian Express report, Jitendra was found missing during an on-the-spot inspection and probe by the Chief Medical & Health Officer (CMHO) and had also switched off his mobile.

“While an FIR has been registered by the health department against Jitendra at the Gopalganj police station, a departmental probe against the district vaccination officer Dr Rakesh Roshan has been recommended to the Sagar divisional commissioner,” an official statement from the Sagar district administration stated.