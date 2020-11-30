Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that as per the central government's plan, up to 30 crore people will be administered the coronavirus vaccine by August next year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Monday said that as per the central government's plan, up to 30 crore people will be administered the coronavirus vaccine by August next year. The health minister, however, reiterated the need to follow necessary guidelines to fight the Covid-19 disease. He also said that the vaccine will be available in India before the middle of 2021.

"In the first 3-4 months of next year, there is a possibility we will be able to provide vaccines to the people of the country. By July-August, we have a plan to provide vaccines to around 25-30 crore people and we are preparing accordingly," Vardhan told reporters at the Old Delhi Railway Station, where he distributed masks and soaps.

"I would like to request everyone to remember and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and following social distancing. These are important for health," he said.

Even as the world is close to a proper vaccine against the virus, Harsh Vardhan said,face masks and hand sanitisers are still the biggest weapons against the Covid-19 disease. "In the fight against COVID, our biggest weapon is the mask and the sanitiser," he said.

As of now, it is not clear when a vaccine will be available for public distribution. However, it is likely the vaccine will be out for public use by early or mid-2021. Although several companies have already produced a large number of vaccine shots, it can't be distributed among the masses before emergency use license and necessary infrastructure.

The frontrunners in the vaccine race are US pharma majors Pfizer and Moderna, Russia's Sputnik V and UK's Oxford University. Indians are likely to get shots of vaccines by Russia and UK's Oxford University.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma