New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Three years back, the Pulwama terror attack killed 40 CRPF jawans in one of the deadliest attacks on Indian security forces in the district of Jammu and Kashmir. Today marks the third anniversary of the attack on the Indian bravehearts whose martyrdom did not go in vain. It was successfully avenged by India by bombing several terror camps on Pakistani soil.

Here's all you need to know about how events unfolded on that fateful day:

What happened?

On February 14, 2019, forty CRPF personnel were killed in the terrorist attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama.

A convoy of 78 vehicles transporting more than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel from Jammu to Srinagar was travelling on National Highway 44 when the incident took place.

Around 3:15 pm, a car carrying explosives rammed into the bus in which the CRPF personnel were travelling. It caused a blast that killed 40 CRPF personnel of the 76th Battalion on the spot and injured many others.

Who planted the attack?

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) or Jaish claimed the responsibility for the attack. It is a Pakistan-based terrorist group. After the incident, they also released a video of the assailant Adil Ahmad Dar who is a 22-year-old boy from Kakapora of Jammu and Kashmir. He had joined the group a year earlier.

How India responded

India launched a counter-terror airstrike against a JeM training camp on February 26, 2019. In the wee hours, the IAF jets bombed the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camps in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of Pakistan. It killed a large number of terrorists, reportedly between 300 to 350.

Pakistan's failed strike

The next day, on February 27, Pakistan Air Force in retaliation conducted an airstrike into Jammu and Kashmir. It yielded no results, however, an Indian MiG-21 was shot down by Pakistan and its pilot Wing Commander Abhinanadan Varthaman was captured but he was released on March 1.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha