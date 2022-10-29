3 Women Among 9 Booked For Alleged Religious Conversion In Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut

THE Uttar Pradesh police on Friday filed a complaint against nine people, including three women for forcing people to convert their religions to Christianity in Meerut, officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under the sections of the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

The complaint was filed by a few residents of Mangatapuram Colony.

Reportedly, the accused also threatened the said people and asked them not to involve the police in the matter.

According to the FIR, he accused had helped the people during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown and encouraging them to visit the church.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said a complaint was received regarding religious conversions and Brahmapuri police station had been asked to investigate the matter, reported the news agency PTI.

"On the basis of the preliminary investigation report, a case was registered against nine people, including three women, on Friday. The investigation is going on," the officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

According to a report of the Hindustan Times, the Circle officer (CO) of the Brahmpuri area, Brajesh Singh said that the allegations made against the accused were true, however, the incident needs more investigation.

He also mentioned that a group of locals reported the incident to the police on Friday and accused a rival group of locals of being involved in activities of conversion.

Reportedly, senior officials also visited the locality on Saturday and investigated the matter.

According to the complaint, some people provided food and financial help to the poor in the area during the pandemic. The accused then allegedly forced them to convert to Christianity, the police said.

"Not only this, pictures of Hindu gods and goddesses are also being thrown out by the accused from the houses of the people of Mangatapuram Colony. On protesting or complaining about the incident to anyone, the accused come home with knives and sticks and threaten to kill," according to the complaint.

Although there is no mention of how many people converted their religions, a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader Deepak Sharma claimed that more than 100 people living in Mangatapuram Colony had allegedly been converted to Christianity.

"This has been going on for the past three years. During the COVID-19 period, the people were given rations and money to convert to Christianity. Now, other people are being threatened to convert as well," Sharma alleged.

Further investigation into the matter is underway and the police have not arrested anyone yet.

(With inputs from agencies)