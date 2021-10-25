Shimla | Jagran News Desk: At least three trekkers were killed while 10 others were rescued after they were caught in a snowstorm in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, said Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in a statement on Monday, adding that a rescue operation is underway.

It said that all three deceased - who have been identified as Deepak Narayan (58), Rajender Pathak (65) and Ashok Madhukar (64) - were a part of a 13-member expedition -- 12 from Mumbai and one from Delhi.

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Apoorva Devgan, as reported by news agency PTI, said that all three deceased were from Mumbai, adding that the expedition was going to Sangla in Kinnaur from Janglik in Shimla via Barua Kanda.

A similar incident was reported in Himachal Pradesh last week also after 11 trekkers lost their lives amid heavy snowfall at the Lamkhaga Pass near Uttarakhand. The group had went missing following which a rescue operation was launched by the Air Force, Army, ITBP and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials.

The trekkers had left Harshil in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on October 14 for Chitkul in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, but went missing at the Lamkhaga Pass between October 17 to October 19.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy snowfall hailstorm would continue in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh for the next 24 hours, issuing an orange alert.

"Isolated hailstorm also likely over Himachal Pradesh and north Haryana and isolated heavy rainfall/ snowfall over eastern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh during next 24 hours and reduce thereafter," it said in a Tweet on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, several parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Lahaul and Spiti, also received snowfall. The Manali-Leh highway was closed for normal traffic on Sunday after fresh snow at Baralacha pass in the Lahaul and Spiti district.

According to a disaster management official, 80 people were stuck in the Lahaul-Spiti district due to bad weather on Thursday.

