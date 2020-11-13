Ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir: According to Army sources, while two soldiers were killed in action in Uri sector, one was martyred in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Media reports also claimed that three civilians were also killed in the Pakistani firing.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two Indian Army soldiers and a BSF official were killed in unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The soldiers were killed in action while foiling an infiltration bid of Pakistani-backed terrorists. When the terrorists were trying to sneak into the Indian side of the LoC, Pakistani-Army started targetting Indian soldiers to help the infiltrators.

In a separate incident, seven civilians have reportedly been injured in Pakistani shelling in Sawjian in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian security forces have strongly retaliated to the Pakistani shelling and several casualties have also been reported on the Pakistani side.

The Pakistani side has claimed that one "civilian" was killed, while three others sustained injuries in the Indian retaliation. "One citizen embraced shahadat; three civilians, including two women, got injured," Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Amid India's standoff with China along the LAC in Ladakh, Pakistan has increased the ceasefire violations this year. According to a government report tabled in the Parliament in September this year, a total of 3,186 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region in the last eight months.

In addition, 242 incidents of cross-border firing took place along the international border with Pakistan in Jammu region from January 1 to August 31, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik had informed the Rajya Sabha.

Naik said that 3,186 incidents of ceasefire violations were reported along the LoC in Jammu region between January 1 and September 7. The minister further added that eight Army personnel were killed and two others injured in Jammu and Kashmir this year till September 7.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma