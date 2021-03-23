The landmine explosion took place between Kademeta and Kanhargaon villages when the security personnel were returning after an anti-Naxal operation.

Raipur | Jagran News Desk: Three security personnel were killed and several others were critically injured as Naxals blew up the bus in which they were traveling in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Tuesday.

The landmine explosion took place between Kademeta and Kanhargaon villages when the security personnel -- mostly policemen -- were returning after an anti-Naxal operation, state Director General of Police D M Awasthi told PTI.

A total of 27 jawans of District Reserve Guards (DRG) were on board in the passenger bus, said police.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) released an official statement soon after the incident. "A bus carrying DRG personnel came under IED blast between Kadenar and Kanhargaon, Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh. 3 dead, 5 critically injured and 10 injured (all DRG) in this powerful IED blast. The bus was carrying 27 personnel. 45th Battalion of ITBP personnel are evacuating the injured. Entire area has been cordoned off and search is on," it said.

Meanwhile, Narayanpur SP Mohit Garg told the media that a bus was blown up in an IED blast and additional forces have been sent to the spot.

Expressing grief on the incident, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment of the injured.

On March 5, an ITBP jawan named Mangesh Ramteke was killed in an IED blast by Naxals in the same district. The IED was planted around 100 metres away from the road, the police had said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta