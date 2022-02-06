Jammu | Jagran News Desk: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday morning gunned down three Pakistani narcotics smugglers along the International Border (IB) in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir, said officials while adding that 36 packets of heroin were recovered from them.

In a brief statement, BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) SPS Sandhu said the troops had detected the movement of the smugglers around 2.30 am. The official said the value of the 36 packets of heroin recovered from them is around Rs 180 crore in the international market.

"In the early hours of February 6, the alert troops of BSF Jammu neutralised 3 Pakistani smugglers who were trying to smuggle Narcotics through Samba International border and recovered 36 Packets (Approximately 36 Kgs) of Narcotics, likely to be Heroin and thwarted a big smuggling attempt. The search of the area is in progress. Details Follows," the BSF said.

According to Jagran sources, the three Pakistani intruders were asked by the BSP to surrender after their movement was detected by the troops. However, the intruders tried to run from the spot and hide in the bushes but were neutralised by the BSF personnel, the Jagran sources said.

The BSF is currently trying to ascertain the identity of the three slain intruders.

Earlier too, similar infiltration bids have been foiled by the BSF in Jammu and Kashmir. The BSF has blamed Pakistan for the infiltration bids, saying it is trying to push terrorists, and smuggle arms and narcotics into Jammu and Kashmir.

"...ceasefire or no ceasefire, there was not much difference as far as infiltration and smuggling of arms, ammunition and narcotics were concerned. Such attempts are continuing from the Pakistani side," BSF Inspector General, Jammu Frontier, DK Boora told news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma