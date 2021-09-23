Srinagar | Jagran New Desk: The Indian Army on Thursday said that three terrorists, who had recently crossed over from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) into the Indian side, were eliminated in an encounter at the Rampur sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri district. Following the encounter, the Indian Army, in a press conference, said that five AK-47 assault rifles, eight pistols and 70 hand grenades were recovered from the terrorists.

"In the early hours today, a movement was observed in Hathlanga forest, Rampur sector. In a brief operation, the attempt was eliminated, with neutralisation of 3 terrorists. A similar attempt was made on (September) 18, which was foiled," news agency ANI quoted Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General DP Pandey as saying.

Security forces in the Uri sector were on alert since the beginning of this week after intel suggested that some terrorists might have crossed the LoC and entered the Indian side. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, 10 terrorists had reportedly crossed the border, following which the Indian Army deployed its Para Special Forces (SFs) in the region.

Later, the security forces said that mobile and internet services were suspended in the Uri sector as a precautionary measure. As per the Army, around 60 to 70 foreign terrorists -- trained in Pakistan -- are hiding in the Valley.

Security forces have been on alert in Jammu and Kashmir ever since the Taliban captured Afghanistan as reports suggest that this could lead to a rise in militancy in the Valley. However, the Army has said that there is no need to worry about the possibility of a spillover of Taliban militants into the Valley.

"This question has been asked to me a number of times on events which are unrelated. Right? So, I will again answer your question: why are you worried? You are safe and you will be kept safe. There is enough effort," Lieutenant General Panday was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

