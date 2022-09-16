3 Kerala Cong Workers Sacked For Demanding Rs 2,000 Donation From Vendor For Bharat Jodo Yatra | Watch

Vegetable shop owner threatened by Congress workers for not contributing in fund collection for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kollam. (ANI)

AMIDST the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra led by the Congress party's former chief, Rahul Gandhi,a scuffle broke out between members of Congress and a vegetable vendor over the amount of the donation in Kollam, Kerela. The incident was recorded on video, following which three workers were suspended with immediate effect by the KPCC chief, K Sudhakaran.



Congress member attack a vegetable shop and destroy their weighing machine worth 8000 Rs for not paying donation of Rs 2000 for Bharath Jodo Yatra at Kunnikodu / Kerala. pic.twitter.com/Gds6gnR7VI — Bipin Madhu (@bipinaiswarya) September 16, 2022

Sudhakaran said the party was "crowdfunding small donations voluntarily" and the workers' behaviour was "inexcusable."

On Twitter, Sudhakaran said, "Three party workers involved in an unacceptable incident in Kollam have been suspended with immediate effect. They do not represent our ideology, and such behaviour is inexcusable. The party is crowdfunding small donations voluntarily, unlike others who get corporate donations. "

Three party workers involved in an unacceptable incident in Kollam have been suspended with immediate effect. They do not represent our ideology and such behaviour is inexcusable. The party is crowdfunding small donations voluntarily unlike others who get corporate donations. — K Sudhakaran (@SudhakaranINC) September 16, 2022

The tweet by Sudhakaran was later shared by the party General Secretary, Jairam Ramesh, who said that the KPCC has been doing crowdfunding for years.

"Their politics runs on small donations at the grassroots. But this should not have happened. These three were clearly fringe elements and exemplary action has been taken immediately by the PCC President," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, S Fawaz, the vegetable shopkeeper, alleged that Congress workers damaged the weighing machine of the shop and destroyed vegetables. He has also accused the leaders of creating chaos and attacking the staff of the shop.

"A group of Congress workers reached the shop and asked for donations for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. I gave Rs 500 but they demanded Rs 2,000. They damaged weighing machines and threw away vegetables. They also used abusive language and attacked the staff, "Fawaz said.

Following the incident, Fawaz filed a complaint at the Kunnicode police station. A case has been registered against Congress workers under sections 447, 427, and 506 of the IPC.

The 3,500-kilometer march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will take 150 days and pass through 12 states. From Kerala, the Yatra will traverse the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will spend 21 days in Karnataka before heading north. Every day, the Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 kilometres.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi stated that the spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to bring Indians together, regardless of religion or community, and to remind them that this is one country that will succeed if we stand together and are respectful to one another.