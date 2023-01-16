3 Dead, Several Injured After Pilgrims' Vehicle Collides With Truck In Assam's Morigaon

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 05:55 PM IST
AT LEAST three people died and several others were severely injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims collided with a truck on NH-37 in the Dharamtul area in Morigaon district, reported ANI.
The pilgrims were returning after taking a holy dip in the Lohit river on Makar Sankranti. The injured person have been admitted to the hospital, said the Station House Officer.
A picture of the vehicle, that shows the vehicle completely thrashed, was also shared on the Twitter handle of ANI.
