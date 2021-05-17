Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the city-state only has vaccine stocks for three days, urging the Centre to provide 3.82 lakh doses for the 18 to 44 age group.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Monday once again sent an SOS to the Centre over the vaccine shortage and said that the national capital would be forced to close the inoculation drive for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the city-state only has vaccine stocks for three days, urging the Centre to provide 3.82 lakh doses for the 18 to 44 age group.

"We need more vaccines for the 18-44 age group. We are ready to buy those but at least make those available. We will have to close the vaccination centres for the 18-44 age group after three days," Sisodia was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Sisodia also urged the Centre to make the data of allocation of vaccines to the state's public. He said that the people of the national capital have the right to know how the vaccine is being given to the Delhi government, private sector and other states.

"Please let us know about the vaccine availability for the next two months so that we can chalk out the vaccination programme for June and July," he said.

Delhi reports less than 5,000 COVID cases after 42 days

After nearly 42 days, Delhi on Monday reported less than 5,000 COVID-19 cases -- 4,524 -- as the city's positivity rate dropped to 8.42 per cent. The city had on April 5 reported 3,548 cases.

Delhi, hit by the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been reporting a decline in cases over the past few days. On Sunday, it reported 6,456 cases, 8,506 on Friday, 10,489 on Thursday, 13,287 on Wednesday, 12,481 on Tuesday, 12,651 on Monday last week.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has credited the lockdown in the city behind the decline in cases. However, despite a dip in cases, Kejriwal on Sunday extended the restrictions in the national capital for another week, saying there is no room for laxity.

"We do not want the gains made in the past few days to be lost all of a sudden. So, the lockdown is being extended for another week till 5 am on May 24," PTI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

