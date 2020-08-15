PM Narendra Modi on Saturday said that three coronavirus vaccines are at different stages of trials and that a roadmap is ready for their distribution when cleared.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: PM Narendra Modi on Saturday said that three coronavirus vaccines are at different stages of trials and that a roadmap is ready for their distribution when cleared. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of historic Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day 2020, the prime minister said that India will begin the large scale production of COVID-19 vaccines as soon as scientists give a green signal.

"Today three vaccines are in testing stages in India. As soon as the scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large scale production. How the vaccine will reach every Indian in the least amount of time - we have a roadmap ready for that," Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The prime minister also announced a National Digital Health Mission, under which every citizen of the country would be given a health ID. Once the health ID is created, a person's every hospital visit, including the prescribed medicines, will be logged in the online health profile.

"Every Indian will get a Health ID card. Every time you visit a doctor or a pharmacy, everything will be logged in this health card in your profile on a national scale. From the doctor's appointment to the medication advised, everything will be available in your health profile," the prime minister said.

Earlier, the prime minister began his 7th consecutive Independence Day speech with the mention of coronavirus warriors and hailed their services in times of the unprecedented health crisis.

"We are passing through strange times. Today, I don't see children here at the Red Fort because of the pandemic we are facing. On behalf of the entire nation, I want to thank the efforts of all corona-warriors. All those healthcare workers, doctors and nurses, who have worked tirelessly to serve the nation," Modi said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma