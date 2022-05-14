Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: Three policemen in Madhya died in the line of duty in the wee hours of Saturday after poachers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna fired gunshots at a police party who were trying to nab them. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Aron police station, some 160 km from the state capital Bhopal, around 3 am when the police personnel had surrounded them and were trying to nab the miscreants.

According to Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, the police team had gone to the spot following reports about four deer of rare species being killed by some miscreants. "Following a tip-off about the presence of some miscreants, a police team reached the spot located under Aron police station in Guna district. After the police personnel surrounded them from all sides, the miscreants started firing at them, in which three policemen were killed," Narottam Mishra said.

Mishra further informed that five heads and 2 carcasses of deer along with a carcass of a peacock were recovered from the spot. The Home Minister also assured of strict against the perpetrators that will set an example. "5 heads and 2 carcasses of deer along with a carcass of a peacock were recovered. It seems like they were poachers", Narottam Mishra said, adding, "instructions have been given to take a strict action against the criminals which will set an example."

Rajeev Mishra, Superintendent of Police, Guna said that the poachers, who were armed with guns, opened fire at the police team from their motorbike after the officials confronted them. "The police personnel retaliated, but the poachers managed to escape taking advantage of the dense foliage", he said. The deceased police personnel were identified as Rajkumar Jatav, Niraj Bhargav and Santram

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the state government will give an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the martyred police personnel. The CM also conducted a high-level meeting at his residence today morning. The meeting was attended by senior police officers including the DGP, home minister, and chief Secretary among others.

"They'll be given status of martyrs and Rs 1 Cr each will be given to their families. One member of each of their families will be given govt job. Last rites will be held with full honour. Decided to immediately remove Gwalior IG for reaching late at spot after the incident".

"Police force has been sent. Criminals will not be spared at any cost, action against them will be exemplary. The sacrifices of all three Police personnel - Rajkumar Jatav, Niraj Bhargav and Santram - will not go to waste. I respect their sacrifice", he added.

