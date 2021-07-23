Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to express condolences and assured full medical assistance to the victims of accident.

Three Congress workers were reported to have died on the spot due to impact of collision | file image

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Three Congress workers en route Chandigarh were killed and at least 11 others were injured in a road accident in Punjab’s Moga district at Jalandhar-Barnala road on Friday morning. The bus in which Congress workers were travelling to attend newly-appointed state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s coronation reportedly collided with a roadways bus at Lohara chowk.

"An accident took place in the morning in which two buses collided with each other. The mini bus was overspeeding after which it collided with the other bus," Moga DC Sandeep Hans told mediapersons, informing that the driver of the minibus in which Congress workers were travelling was among the dead.

The injured were rushed to the district hospital at Moga and Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot district.

Two among the injured were discharged while nine were shifted from the emergency to the general ward, Moga DC Sandeep Hans added.



A report in Chandigarh-based The Tribune newspaper identified the deceased Congress workers as Virsa Singh and Vicky from Malsihan village in Zira, and Gurdev Singh from Ghuduwala village.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter to express condolences and assured full medical assistance to the victims of accident.

"Saddened to learn of the bus accident in Moga district in which 3 Congress workers have reportedly died & many persons are injured. Have directed DC Moga to immediately provide full medical treatment to all the injured and to send a report to the Government," he tweeted.

Saddened to learn of the bus accident in Moga district in which 3 Congress workers have reportedly died & many persons are injured. Have directed DC Moga to immediately provide full medical treatment to all the injured and to send a report to the Government. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 23, 2021

Meanwhile, hours before Sidhu’s coronation as Punjab Congress chief, CM captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu were clicked together in a tea ceremony hosted by the Chief Minister at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma