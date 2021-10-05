New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A street hawker was shot dead by terrorists near Madin Sahib in Hawal on the outskirts of Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed on Tuesday. This is the second terror attack on civilians in Srinagar today.

Another terror incident was reported in Shahgund area of Bandipora where terrorists shot dead a civilian. He has been identified as Mohd Shafi Lone, resident of Naidkhai. This is the third terror attack within an hour in J&K where the man was shot dead at Shahgund Hajin in Bandipora district.

The area has been cordoned off and search operation to nab the terrorists is in progress, Kashmir Zone Police said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha