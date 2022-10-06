3 Children Die, 11 Hospitalised Due To Suspected Food Piosoning In Tamil Nadu's Orphanage

AT LEAST three children died and eleven fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at a private children's home in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur on Wednesday.

According to the district administration, the incident took place at a children's home in Tirupur run by Sri Vivekananda Sevalayam. At least 14 children suddenly started vomiting and suffered dizziness after having dinner on Wednesday night. Following the incident, the students were then rushed to a nearby private hospital.

After the condition of the children became serious, they were taken to the Tirupur Government Hospital and the Child Protection Unit and Police are investigating the matter.

Reportedly, eleven children are admitted to the Tirupur Government Hospital as of now. Meanwhile, the police is suspecting food poisoning as the reason for the death of the children. A case has also been registered against the private orphanage.

"Three children died. Officials are suspecting food poisoning but the exact reason for the children's death will be known after clinical investigation of samples. According to information from the private home, the children were served Rasam Rice as dinner. The food samples have been sent for testing. The exact cause of death will be known after clinical investigation," said Tirupur Collector S Vineeth, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"11 children are getting treatment at Tirupur Government Hospital. Three children are in the ICU ward. The investigation is going on. A case has been registered against private home administration," added the official.

Earlier, at Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh, more than 30 people were affected after they had food at a Bhandara organised in Mewasa village. A report suggested that people complained of nausea after having kheer. After people suffered from vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain, they were taken to the hospital by their relatives. 14 people were admitted to City Hospital and 18 to Goyal Hospital.

Food poisoning is also known as foodborne illness and is caused by eating contaminated food. The symptoms of food poisoning includes nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea. Mostly, the disease is mild and can be cured without treatment but in some cases, people also need to see a doctor.

(With inputs from ANI)