The state general administration department issued a notification sanctioning the dismissal of the three lower court judges - Hari Niwas Gupta, Jitendra Nath Singh and Komal Ram.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Three judges in Bihar, who were caught in compromising position with women at a hotel in Nepal in 2013, have been dismissed from service. The state general administration department issued a notification sanctioning the dismissal of the three lower court judges - Hari Niwas Gupta, Jitendra Nath Singh and Komal Ram.

The notification, which quotes a communication issued by the Patna High Court, added that their dismissals shall be deemed effective from February 12, 2014 and they would stand deprived of all post-retirement benefits.

The notification, which quotes a communication issued by the Patna High Court, added that their dismissals shall be deemed effective from February 12, 2014 and they would stand deprived of all post-retirement benefits.

Gupta, who was then the Principal Judge, family court at Samastipur, and Singh and Ram who were then respectively Additional District Judge and Additional Judge-cum-Chief Judicial Magistrate at Araria, were caught by Nepal police during a raid conducted at a hotel in Viratnagar.

They were released later on though the matter came to light in January 2014 when a Nepali newspaper ‘Udgosh’ reported that the Nepal police raided Biratnagar’s Metro hotel and found these officers in ‘indecent positions’ with several Nepali women.

Inquiry was subsequently initiated against them by the Patna High Court in which they were found guilty and their dismissal from service was recommended. Their appeal before the Supreme Court was turned down last year.

The paper reported that these men were taken into custody on January 26, 2014, after found in compromising positions in the hotel but subsequently released.

In February 2014, the three judicial officers filed a petition in the High Court against the dismissal. A committee of five judges was constituted in May 2015 in this case under the decision of the Chief Justice. Three months later, this committee gave its report. Subsequently, the High Court of Patna High Court upheld the recommendation of their dismissal in September 2020.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta