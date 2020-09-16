The Punjab government on Tuesday said it has solved the case of attack & murder involving cricketer Suresh Raina’s kin with the arrest of of three members of an inter-state gang of robber-criminals

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Three members of an inter-state gang of robber-criminals have been arrested in connection with the attack and murder of cricketer Suresh Raina’s relative in Punjab's Pathankot last month. The state government on Tuesday said it has solved the case with the arrest of three members of the gang while a manhunt has been launched to arrest 11 other accused in the case.

Raina, who pulled out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons, had urged the Punjab government to bring the culprits to justice. The 33-yr-old opened up about the horrific ordeal that his aunt's family went through and demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack.

Raina’s uncle Ashok Kumar, a contractor, had died on the spot, while his son Kaushal Kumar succumbed to injuries on 31st August. Kumar's wife Asha Rani is in hospital in critical condition. Two others injured in the attack had been discharged from hospital.

The incident took place at Thariyal village in Punjab’s Pathankot district on the night intervening August 19 and 20, police said.

According to them, three to four members of the notorious Kale Kachhewala gang had come with an intention to loot, attacked Ashok Kumar and his family members at their house in Thariyal village near Madhopur of Pathankot.

