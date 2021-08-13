Speaking about a possible third wave of the pandemic, Dr Guleria said that it can be avoided if appropriate COVID-19 norms are followed. He said, however, that the third wave, even if it hits India, would not be as devastating as the second one.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At a time when most of the states and union territories (UTs) have lifted restrictions with a decline in daily coronavirus cases, All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria has warned that the second wave of the pandemic is not over yet and people must continue following appropriate COVID-19 norms.

Speaking about a possible third wave of the pandemic, Dr Guleria said that it can be avoided if appropriate COVID-19 norms are followed. He said, however, that the third wave, even if it hits India, would not be as devastating as the second one.

"I would suggest that people should understand that the second wave of the pandemic is not over yet. Daily, we are getting more than 40,000 cases. It is important for everyone to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. If we follow this, then another wave will not come," Dr Guleria told news agency ANI.

India was hit by the second wave of the pandemic in April and May this year with the country reporting four lakh cases and over 4,500 deaths daily, forcing states and UTs to impose lockdowns, weekend curfews and other curbs to control the massive surge in cases.

However, most of the states and UTs have withdrawn the restrictions with a decline in cases. However, health experts have warned that laxity in appropriate COVID-19 norms could lead to a third wave. Several experts have claimed that the third wave might hit India by the end of August or beginning of September.

Several experts have also warned that the third wave depends on the type of virus' variants or strains. Top Indian microbiologist and virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang has said, however, that if the wave is driven by strain then the number of cases will be low.

"I think a lot depends on whether the wave is driven by variants, or driven by strains, if it's driven by variants, then it becomes very difficult to predict what numbers are likely to be," Dr Kang told ANI.

"If it's driven by strains, then we know that numbers are likely to be low. I am actually not very sure about the timing of the third wave or whether we will have the third wave in August or September at all," Dr Kang added.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported 40,120 new cases and 585 new fatalities, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that the country's recovery rate has increased to 97.46 per cent. It also said that the number of active cases has declined to 3.85 lakh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma