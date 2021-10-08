New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a marathon five-hour-long meeting to review the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in wake of recent terror attacks on civilians in the Valley. Following his meeting, Shah instructed the officials to nab the terrorists and check the further occurrence of such incidents.

According to the official data, 97 terror attacks have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir this year -- 71 on security forces and 26 on civilians. It said that 28 civilians -- out of which five belonged to local Hindu or Sikh communities -- have lost their lives in the terror attacks.

The officials have said that Pakistan-based handlers of the terrorists have got frustrated and changed their strategy as several of them, especially their top leaders, have been neutralised by the security forces.

They have also claimed that these attacks are being carried out by "hybrid terrorists". "The hybrid terrorists used by these terror groups for these targeted killings are mostly engaged in normal jobs and are used for such killings using small weapons. They return to their normal routine after carrying out such acts," top government sources told news agency ANI.

Following is the complete timeline of terror attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir:

- January 27: A civilian -- identified as Nadeef Hanif -- was killed in Srinagar

- February 28: The son -- Akash Mehra -- of a Dhaba owner was killed in Srinagar

- March 29: Two councillors killed were killed in Sopore

- April 11: An ex-police official was killed in Budgam

- May 29: Two civilians killed in Anantnag

- June 2: BJP leader Rakesh Pandita murdered in Tral

- June 23: A civilian -- Umar -- killed in Srinagar

- June 27: SPO Fayaz Ahmad, his wife and daughter were killed in Awantipora

- July 23: A civilian -- Javed Ahmed Malik -- killed in Tral

- July 27: Another civilian -- Mehran Ali -- killed in Srinagar

- August 9: Two people -- Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife -- were hanged to death in Anantnag

- August 17: BJP worker Javed Dhar killed in Kulgam

- August 19: Apni Party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone killed at his residence at Devsar in the Kulgam district

- September 18: Shankar Kumar Chaudhary, a resident of Bihar, was murdered in Kulgam

- October 2: Majid Ahmed Gojri and Muhammad Shafi Dar were killed in two separate attacks

- October 5: Makkhal Lal Bindu, Virendra Paswan and Muhammad Shafi Lone were killed in three separate attacks

- October 7: Two teachers shot dead in Srinagar

What the government has to say over the killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir?

The Centre has strongly condemned the "targeted killings" of innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir and said that these incidents highlighted its concerns over cross-border terrorism from Pakistan. It said India keeps discussing the issue of cross-border terrorism with its partners and that the issue figures almost all its meetings with them.

"We strongly condemn it. Innocent people are being killed. It is targeted killing. We are worried about cross border terrorism from Pakistan," said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

What political parties have to say?

Most of the political parties have condemned the "targeted killings" of innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir. On Thursday, the BJP said that these attacks aim to derail the ongoing peace process and trigger a fresh exodus of minorities from the Valley.

"These attacks are anti-nation, anti-human and anti-Kashmir. It tends to send signals to people visiting the valley to get dissuaded which interalia will affect masses in Valley," said J-K BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi.

"We strongly condemned the recent spurt in terror attacks in Kashmir to selectively hit the soft targets. It is an effort to derail the ongoing peace process and developmental activities in the union territory," he said.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah has appealed minorities not to leave the Valley, saying that the perpetrators of the recent civilian killings can't be allowed to succeed in their "evil designs".

"On my part, I am making a heartfelt appeal to all those who will be thinking of leaving the valley out of fear. Please don't. We can't let the perpetrators of these terror attacks succeed in their evil designs by driving you out. The overwhelmingly majority of us don't want you to go," Abdullah tweeted.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, on the other hand, has blamed the Centre over the recent attacks and alleged that it is putting restrictions on locals in the name of security.

"It is a failure of 'double engine' government. I fear that after these incidents, they will get an excuse to put more restrictions on Kashmir," she said.

"The ruling government has put restrictions on us in order to provide security from terrorism, but in the end, the situation has got worse and terror attacks are taking place in Jammu and Kashmir," she added.

