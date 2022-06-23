26-Year-Old Telangana Techie Shot Dead In US; Parents Say 'Didn't Want Him To Go'

A software engineer from Telangana was shot dead by an unidentified person in Maryland state of the US. Nakka Sai Charan (26), who hailed from the Nalgonda district of Telangana, was killed when a person said to be a black man opened fire at him on Sunday evening. His friends in the US informed his family about the incident.

Sai Charan was shot dead when he was travelling in his car near Catonsville in Maryland. He was returning home after dropping off a friend at the airport. The techie was shot in the head. He was shifted to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

The software engineer was working with a company in Baltimore city of Maryland for the last two years. His parents and other family members were shocked on receiving the information. They have appealed to the Government of India and the Telangana government to help bring the body home.

Meanwhile, the parents of Sai Charan, said that they did not want their son to go to the US, leaving them here and insisted that firearm licences should not be given "indiscriminately" by the US government to its citizens.

The family of Sai Charan in Nalgonda town received the news with shock, with his father N Narasimha and mother Padma remaining inconsolable after hearing about their son's death. Narasimha said he got the information about his son's death on Monday night from his brother, who stays in Hyderabad.

"We did not want to send our son to the US. We wanted him to be here. I had no interest in sending him there and told him not to go. But he insisted and then we allowed him to realise his wish as he was very particular to go to the US. We never imagined that he would be coming back as a dead body", Narasimha, who could not hold back his tears, said.

He also said the US government should not issue gun licenses "indiscriminately" to its citizens which may lead to such incidents. Narasimha said Sai Charan flew to the US in August 2020. After completing his MS course he was working there in Maryland for the past six months.

His son had spoken to them last Friday and asked them to send bank account details. "He had recently bought a new car. We have been told that at the time of the incident he was alone in the vehicle. It seems he had gone for walking," Narasimha said.

"We put a message to him on Saturday (asking) How are you Sai. But there was no response. We again sent him message to talk to us. We thought may be due to his work he did not reply," a teary-eyed Padma said.

Gun violence is a leading cause of premature death in the US. Guns kill more than 38,000 people and cause nearly 85,000 injuries each year, according to the American Public Health Association.



(With Agencies Inputs)