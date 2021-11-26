New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The 26/11 attack on Mumbai still give chills to all the Indians as it was one of the biggest attacks on the nation's sovereignty. It's been 13 years since November 26, 2008, but it seems it happened yesterday. 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists entered the financial capital via sea and targeted crowded places, including Cama Hospital, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident and Leopold Cafe.

When the attack ended after three days, a total of 166 people, including security personnel, lost their lives, and more than 300 were wounded. Many became the sung heroes, but some are still unsung heroes of the Mumbai attack. So here we are with two unsung heroes who saved numerous lives during the 60-hours siege in Mumbai.

Ravi Dharnidhirka

He was a Captain in the US Marine Corps and has spent four years flying more than 200 combat missions in Iraq. However, in November 2008 he was in India after decades to spend his holidays with his family and friends. On the day of the attack, he with his cousins and uncles decided to dine at Souk, the Lebanese restaurant on the 20th floor of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel but little did he know that casual dining will take a horrific turn.

As per the book 'The Siege: 68 Hours Inside The Taj Hotel', written by British journalists Cathy Scott-Clark and Adrian Levy (who were also trapped inside the hotel), Ravi along with six South African ex-commandos who worked for a private firm, decided to take matters in their own hand. Together they saved the lives of all 157 people present in the restaurant.

Anjali Kulthe

Amid the 26/11 terror attack, nurse Anjali Kulthe helped bring a new life to the world. On the fatal day of November 26, she was on night duty in the antenatal ward in Cama and Albless hospital for Women and Children. While she was on duty, from the window she noticed hospital guards lying in a pool of blood. She immediately locked the doors of her ward and moved all the pregnant women into a small pantry space in the ward. She risked her own life to protect 20 pregnant women.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv