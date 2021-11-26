Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Its been 13 years since the harrowing terror attack of 26/11 took place. The attack shook the nation and created an environment of chaos in India's financial capital Mumbai. A series of terrorist attacks took place in Mumbai when 10 Laskar-e-Taiba operatives from Pakistan entered the city through seaways and targeted various crowded locations across the city, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Hotel Trident, Nariman House, Leopold Cafe and Cama Hospital.

A total of 166 people lost their lives in the devastating incident, which also included security personnel, while nine of the terrorists were gunned down by the National Security Guard (NSG) and Mumbai Police. Among those 10 terrorists, Ajmal Kasab was the only one who was captured alive. Kasab, who was the resident of Faridkot in Ghulam Kashmir, was convicted in 80 cases in May 2010. The man mercilessly killed people and shed the blood of many innocents in the city.

A CCTV footage at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus captured the mortifying photo of Kasab holding an AK 47 and moving forward to kill more innocents. Among the people who were trapped in the railway station, there was Devika Rotawan, the youngest survivor and also a key witness who identified terrorist Ajmal Kasab during the trial.

During the attack at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Rotawan got severely injured as a bullet passed through her right thigh when two Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba opened indiscriminate fire on passengers. However, Devika was taken to Saint Georges Hospital where she was operated upon six times and luckily survived the attack.

In order to tackle the crisi, Army soldiers and Marine commandos, and the elite NSG, was deployed to storm the sites, and launched Operation Black Tornado. Later on November 29, the attacks came to an end with the NSG securing the Taj.

After the arrest of Kasab, he was convicted and sentenced to death. Kasab was hanged on November 21, 2012, five days before the fourth anniversary of the attacks. Even today, when people remember that horrifying series of incidents, it bring back chills to their spine.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen