26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Recalling Four Nights Of Horror That Tremored India

Hafiz Sayeed was the mastermind of this attack in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Fourteen years ago, on November 26, a group of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists entered the financial capital of India, Mumbai, and stormed it for four consecutive days, claiming the lives of 166 people, including foreigners. This incident shook one of the most important cities in the country to its core, as the areas surrounding it were in the grip of terror.



Here's what happened on November 26:

1. In 2008, a group of LeT-trained terrorists entered India via a sea route, and their main motive was to create an environment of terror and also demand the release of terrorists in relation to Kandhar.

2. Around ten terrorists strategically came to Gujarat from Pakistan via a sea route. Meanwhile, they also killed four fishermen on the way to India.

3. They grabbed the captain of the boat and killed him later on, then took the speed boat to reach Colaba.

4. After reaching Mumbai, the terrorists stormed the Taj hotel, the Oberoi Trident, and Nariman House. The terrorist also kept people hostage for several days.

5. The first attack was at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and lasted about 90 minutes, leaving 58 people dead and over 100 injured.

6. The three hotels that were attacked are considered the icons of luxury in Mumbai. The Oberoi Trident is interconnected and consists of 800 rooms between them. Almost 143 hostages were rescued alive from the hotel, and 24 bodies were found.

7. More than 166 people were killed and 300 injured in a terrorist attack that was carried out at various places in the financial capital of the country.

8. All the terrorists were killed in this incident except Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, who was caught alive. Later, he was hanged in 2012 at Yerwada Jail.

9. Kasab was caught by retired soldier Tukaram Omble and an assistant sub-inspector of the Mumbai police. Unfortunately, they died later in the incident.

10. Hafiz Sayeed was the mastermind of this attack in Mumbai.