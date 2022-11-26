26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Planners Must Be Brought To Justice: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, remembered victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the 14th anniversary and said that 'Terrorism threatens humanity' adding that "those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice".

"Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world," Jaishankar tweeted.

The short video shared by EAM S Jaishankar included pictures from the attacks on 26/11 that shook the entire nation to its core and left 166 people dead and more than 300 people injured.

"It is incumbent on us, as responsible members of the international community to remember their trauma and to perseverance in our efforts to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice," Mr Jaishankar said.

The video ends with a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi - "We consider that even a single attack is one too many. Even a single life lost is one too many. So, we will not rest until terrorism is uprooted".

In 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists (LeT) carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks killing at least 166 people and leaving 300 wounded.

Last month, India hosted the two-day anti-terrorism meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), under India's chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC).

During UNSC's special meeting, Jaishankar highlighted that the global threat of terrorism is growing and expanding, particularly in Asia and Africa, despite the UNSC's best efforts to combat the "gravest threat to humanity".

"Terrorism remains the gravest threat to humanity. The UN Security Council in the past two decades has evolved an important architecture built, primarily around the counter-terrorism sanctions regime to combat this menace. This has effectively put the countries on notice that had turned terrorism into a state-funded enterprise."

"Despite this, the threat of terrorism is only growing and expanding, particularly in Asia and Africa, as successive reports of 1267 sanctions committee monitoring reports have highlighted," he added.

Jaishnkar told CTC members that their presence in Delhi at the special meeting demonstrated the importance that the UNSC member states and a wide range of stakeholders, place on this critical and emerging facet of terrorism.