New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Twelve years ago, on the same day, a terrorist attack on the financial capital of India, Mumbai took place and it shook the country to the very core and everyone was dreaded by it as 10 terrorists entered the country through the sea route and killed 164 people and injured over 300. However, only 1 terrorist was left among the 10 terrorists and it was Ajmal Kasab who was caught alive and was booked under various acts.

The Former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria revealed in his memoir 'Let Me Say It Now', that he actually made Mohammed Ajmal Kasab say "Bharat Mata ki Jai". Maria in his 624-page memoir explained how he took place the investigation and held Kasab.

He wrote, "If all had gone well, he (Kasab) would have been dead with a red string tied around his wrist like a Hindu. We would have found an identity card on his person with a fictitious name: Samir Dinesh Chaudhari, student of Arunodaya Degree and P.G. College, Vedre Complex, Dilkhushnagar, Hyderabad, 500060, resident of 254, Teachers Colony, Nagarabhavi, Bengaluru."

While Maria was interrogating Kasab, he told him, "Bend down and touch the ground with your forehead,' I ordered Kasab. Spooked, he meekly followed my instructions. Now say, 'Bharat Mata ki jai', I commanded. and as per Maria's order, Kasab repeated, 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'"Not satisfied with just once, I made him repeat it twice."

Maria further wrote in his book, "As the Joint CP in charge of the Crime Branch, Kasab was now my most esteemed guest. Keeping this enemy alive was my number one priority. Anger and hostility towards Kasab were perceptible. The way the men and officers were reacting to him, I had to personally choose his guards for the entire period he would be with us."

After the full trial of Kasab, the 25-year-old was hanged in Pune's Yerawada Central Jail on November 21, 2012. He was buried at someplace. The location is still unknown.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma