New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Minister Amit Shah and other leaders on Friday paid their heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. This year marked the 13th year of the frightening carnage.

In the year 2008, on November 26, ten terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba, an Islamist organisation from Pakistan carried out coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai. The attack killed 166 people and injured many during the 60-hour carnage in Mumbai.

"Heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and salute the courage of all the security personnel who bravely faced the terrorists in the cowardly attacks. The whole nation will be proud of your bravery. A grateful nation will always be indebted to your sacrifice," Amit Shah Tweeted in Hindi.

मुंबई 26/11 आतंकी हमलों में जान गंवाने वालों को भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि देता हूँ और उन सभी सुरक्षाकर्मियों के साहस को सलाम करता हूं, जिन्होंने कायरतापूर्ण हमलों में आतंकवादियों का डटकर सामना किया। पूरे देश को आपकी वीरता पर गर्व रहेगा। कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र सदैव आपके बलिदान का ऋणी रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/rgW2xsoXVj — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2021

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal paid tribute to jawans, policemen, and citizens who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

"I humbly pay homage to all the jawans, policemen and citizens who laid down their lives in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks to protest the country. Considering the nation as paramount, this country will always be indebted to all the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in this attack," he said in a tweet.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said that he will "never forget" the 26/11 terror attacks.

On the 13th anniversary of the November 26th terror attack on Mumbai, we remember the innocent lives we lost.



My tributes to everyone who lost their lives in those attacks. Our security forces displayed exemplary courage during 26/11 attacks. I salute their bravery & sacrifice. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 26, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembered all those who lost their lives in the attacks.

"On the 13th anniversary of the November 26th terror attack on Mumbai, we remember the innocent lives we lost. My tributes to everyone who lost their lives in those attacks. Our security forces displayed exemplary courage during the 26/11 attacks. I salute their bravery and sacrifice," Singh said in a tweet.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi also remembered and paid homage to soliders and other who lost their lives.

"They protect the country by staying away from the family in difficult weather at the border. Save the lives of the innocent by risking his life in terrorist attacks. They don't care about their life; they only care for their country. It is the pride of the family, of the village, of the country - such as the soldiers of my country."

"Salute to the heroes of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack. Jai Hind!" tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Posted By: Ashita Singh