New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 26 Maoists were killed on Saturday in an encounter with police in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, over 900 km from Mumbai, senior officials said.

"We have recovered the bodies of 26 naxals so far from the forest," said district Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal.

26 Naxals have been eliminated in an encounter with the C-60 unit of Maharashtra Police in the jungles of Gyarapatti in Gadchiroli district today. Three jawans have suffered injuries in the encounter: Gadchiroli SP Ankit Goel — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021

The gun battle took place in the morning at Korchi in Mardintola forest area when a C-60 police commando team was conducting a search operation led by additional SP Soumya Munde, Mr Goyal said.

While identity of the Maoists killed was yet to be ascertained, according to sources a top rebel leader was suspected to be among them.

Three police personnel were also seriously injured in the action and were taken to Nagpur by a helicopter for treatment, officials had said earlier.

The district lies on the border of Chhattisgarh.

With PTI inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal