New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In another tragic incident that came to light on Tuesday, at least 26 COVID-19 patients died in state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) during the wee hours of Monday, however, the exact cause of the casualties was not known till now. Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane had even asked the High Court to note the tragedy and also sought a Court-monitored investigation.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Rane said that the deaths occurred between 2 am and 6 am 'which is a fact' but remained elusive when asked about the exact cause of the fatalities. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, meanhwile, hinted that the oxygen supply might have caused some issues for the patients.

"The gap between the availability of medical oxygen and its supply to COVID-19 wards in the GMCH might have caused some issues for the patients", Pramod Sawant said, while stressing that there is no scarcity of oxygen supply in the state.

Meanwhile, Vishwajit Rane admitted the shortfall in the supply of medical oxygen at the GMCH as of Monday. "The high court should investigate the reasons behind these deaths. The HC should also intervene and prepare a white paper on oxygen supply to the GMCH, which would help to set the things right", he said as quoted by PTI.

Rane said the medical oxygen requirement of the facility as of Monday was 1,200 jumbo cylinders of which only 400 were supplied. "If there's a shortfall in the supply of medical oxygen, the discussion should be held about how to bridge that gap," he said.

Rane said a three-member team of nodal officers set up by the state government to oversee COVID-19 treatment at GMCH should give its inputs about the issues to the CM.

Earlier in the day, the CM donning a PPE kit visited COVID-19 wards in the GMCH where he met patients and their relatives. "There are issues over the availability of oxygen in these wards which need to be sorted out," the CM said.

"Doctors, who are busy treating patients, cannot spend their time in arranging logistics like oxygen. I will hold a meeting immediately to set up ward-wise mechanisms to ensure that oxygen is supplied to patients in time," Sawant said.

The CM said there was no dearth of medical oxygen and cylinders in the state but the problem arises sometimes as these cylinders do not reach their destinations on time. He said the state government is making efforts on all fronts to tackle the pandemic. "We have abundant supplies of a (medical) oxygen. There is no scarcity in the state," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan