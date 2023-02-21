'26/11 Terrorists Still Roaming Free In Pakistan': Javed Akhtar At Lahore Event

LYRICIST-poet Javed Akhtar was in Pakistan on Sunday to attend an event organised in the memory of renowned Urdu poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz. While addressing the crowd in Lahore, Akhtar said the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks are still roaming free on the streets of Pakistan and that Indians have legitimate complaints against it.

Javed Akhtar’s remark on terrorism and Pakistan went viral on social media. While remembering the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, Akhtar said, “We saw how Mumbai was attacked... They (the terrorists) are still roaming freely in your country.”

The lyricist also reminded the Pakistani crowd that their nation never hosted a Lata Mangeshkar concert although Pakistani artists including Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hasan have performed in India.

“Mehdi Hassan was a cult figure in India. When he visited India, Shabana (Azmi) hosted it, I wrote for the event which was graced by the likes of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by The Print.

“When Faiz sahab visited, it seemed like an authority was visiting…it was broadcast all over. Have you ever seen Sahir (Ludhianvi), Kaifi (Azmi) or (Ali) Sardar Jafri’s interviews on PTV? It was shown in India, it happened there… So the communication blockade is from both sides and perhaps more from your side,” the lyricist further said.

A man in the audience allegedly asked Akhtar, “You have visited Pakistan many times…When you go back do you tell your people that these are good people, they aren’t just bombing us but also greeting us with garlands and love?

Responding to the man, Akhtar said, “Let us not blame each other. That won’t solve the issues. The atmosphere needs to cool down. I am from Bombay and all of us witnessed the attack on Bombay. The attackers weren’t from Norway or Egypt. They are still present in your country, so you should not be offended if an Indian complains about this.”

What Was The 26/11 Terror Attack?

As many as 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let), a terrorist organisation from Pakistan, entered India by the sea route on November 26, 2008, and started shooting immediately, killing 166 people comprising 18 security personnel, and several others were injured. The attack led to a loss of damage to public properties worth crores. The attack which started on November 26, lasted till November 29 and sparked global outrage.