Gurugram | Jagran News Desk: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped and brutally beaten up by four men in Gurgaon in the wee hours of Sunday, the police said, adding that the victim suffered severe head injuries. All the accused, aged between 20 and 25, have been arrested.

The incident took place in Gurgaon's DLF Phase 2, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), DLF, Karan Goyal said over the phone.

All the four accused, three of them delivery boys, have been arrested, he said.

Karan Goyal said one of the four accused met the woman on Saturday night near Sikanderpur metro station in Gurgaon and took her to a realtor's office, where the crime took place.

The other three accused were present there. One of the accused worked at the realtor's office and had the keys to the complex, he said.



The ACP said the accused beat up the woman when she resisted their attempts. Her head was smashed against a wall.

"She suffered a deep cut on her head and was hospitalised in Gurgaon," he said.

The accused fled the spot after committing the crime. On hearing the woman's cries, a security guard of the complex alerted the police who reached the spot and took her to the hospital, the police said.

A case has been registered against the accused, who were caught within hours of the crime, under relevant provisions of the law, another police official said.

The incident comes amid the widespread outrage over the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

