25 Die In UP's Kanpur In A Day Due To Brain Stroke, Heart Attack As Cold Wave Batters North India

A significant dip in temperature was recorded from Tuesday in Lucknow, Ayodhya, Bareilly, and Moradabad divisions of the state.(Image Credit: Reuters.)

AT LEAST 25 people died in UP's Kanpur on Thursday due to heart attacks and brain strokes as the cold wave continue to batter several parts of North India including Delhi, Haryana Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. As per a report by IANS, among those who have died, 17 people passed away before receiving any medical treatment.

According to doctors, the sudden increase in blood pressure in the cold and blood clotting is triggering heart attack and brain stroke. A faculty member at the King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow said, "Heart attacks in this cold weather are not restricted only to the elderly. We have cases when even teenagers have suffered heart attacks. Everyone, irrespective of age, should keep warm and stay indoors as much as possible.”

The control room of the Cardiology Institute reported that 723 heart patients came to the emergency and OPD on Thursday. Of these, 41 patients were admitted who were in critical condition. Seven heart patients who were undergoing treatment at the hospital in critical condition died due to cold.

Apart from these, 15 patients were brought to the emergency in a dead state. Professor Vinay Krishna, director of cardiology, also advised that patients should be protected from cold in this weather.

Several parts of North India are experiencing severe cold waves with dense fog affecting road, railway and airline services. The national capital has also recorded a minimum temperature of three degrees Celcius which is the lowest in January in the past two years, making it cooler than several hill stations in the country.

A thick layer of fog engulfed western parts of Uttar Pradesh and some in eastern parts, according to IMD. A significant dip in temperature was recorded from Tuesday in Lucknow, Ayodhya, Bareilly, and Moradabad divisions of the state.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted relief from the cold weather conditions starting from Sunday. According to the weather department, the temperature is expected to rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius due to approaching western disturbances over the weekend.

(With IANS Inputs)