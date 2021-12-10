New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Friday flagged the increasing cases of Omicron cases globally and said that 59 countries have so far detected 2,936 cases of Omicron variant, adding that 57 countries were added to the list within a span of the last 18 days where Omicron variant has been detected.

Addressing a press briefing in New Delhi, Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, said that so far 26 cases have been detected in India, however, he asserted that none of the patients have reported severe symptoms as compared to the Delta variant, which led the devastating second wave of coronavirus in India. He further said that the symptoms in all detected cases are "mild" and account for 0.04 per cent of the total variants detected.

"26 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in India -- 10 in Maharashtra, nine in Rajasthan, four in Gujarat, two in Karnataka, and one in Delhi. Mainly mild symptoms have been seen in the cases of Omicron variant and account for less than 0.04 per cent of total variants detected", Lav Agarwal said today.

"2 countries had reported Omicron cases till 24th Nov. Now 59 countries have reported cases of Omicron. These 59 countries have reported 2,936 Omicron cases. Besides this 78,054 probable cases detected- their genome sequencing is underway", he added.

According to the government, the WHO has highlighted that compliance to public health and social measures is declining globally with the increase in vaccination rates.

"World Health Organisation (WHO) has highlighted that the public health measures should be abided by on a continual, besides vaccination. Adequate precautions have to be followed...Laxity in public health measures is leading to a surge in cases in Europe", he said.

"Surveillance, effective screening, monitoring of international travellers and health infrastructure upgradation is being done. States have been notified to increase their surveillance and actively test passengers arriving from other countries", Agarwal added.

Meawnhile, Dr VK Paul, addressing the same press briefing, highlighted the importance of face masks and said that we should learn from the global situation and should not reduce theusage of masks in public places.

"Mask usage is declining in India. We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important. As far as protection capability is concerned, we are now operating at a risky and unacceptable level. We should learn from the global situation", VK Paul said.

Talking about overall COVID-19 cases in India, Agarwal informed that the overall positivity rate was at 0.73 per cent in the last week. He also added that less than 10,000 cases have been reported in India in the last 14 days; of which the active cases were highest in two states- Kerala and Maharashtra with over 43 per cent active cases in the former and over 10 per cent in the latter

India's coronavirus tally climbed to 3,46,74,744 with the addition of 8,503 infections in a day, while the number of active cases rose to 94,943, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll mounted to 4,74,735 with the addition of 624 new fatalities. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 43 days now.



(With Agencies Inputs)

