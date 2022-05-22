Jaipur | Jagran News Desk: In an incident that might send shockwaves across the defence establishment, an Indian Army personnel has been arrested by the Rajasthan Police for allegedly leaking information to a female agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), said officials on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Army jawan, caught in the honeytrap, has been identified as Pradeep Kumar.

The Rajasthan Police said Kumar, taken into custody on May 18 and arrested on May 21, was posted in Jodhpur where he came in contact with the female agent via social media and leaked strategically important details.

Kumar was initially contacted by the woman - who made him believe that she worked with a corporate firm in Bengaluru - six to seven months ago after which they started talking with each other regularly through chat, voice and video calls on WhatsApp. The woman had introduced herself as Chhadam, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, the police said.

Kumar allegedly stole photos of documents of the Indian Army and shared them with the said woman using WhatsApp, who had sought confidential details from him on the pretext of marriage, the police added.

A case under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 has now been registered against Kumar.

"Rajasthan police apprehended an Indian Army personnel, posted in the highly-sensitive regiment in Jodhpur for allegedly leaking information to a female agent who works for the Pakistani intelligence agency," Rajasthan Police said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

This is not the first time when the ISI has successfully honey trapped people in the defence establishment. Last year in June, a 40-year-old man, identified as Dilip Kumar, was arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly impersonating an Army officer.

Kumar, a resident of Sainik Enclave in Delhi, was also in touch with a female ISI agent. He had introduced himself to the woman as Captain Shekhar. Later, he was arrested by the police and interrogated by the Army and the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

