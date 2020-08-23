The letter was sent a fortnight ago and asks for a rehaul of the organisation, including elections to the CWC, and effective leadership which is both “visible” and “active” in the field.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 23 senior Congress leaders, including five former Chief Ministers and leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, have written to party chief Sonia Gandhi, demanding sweeping changes in the organisation, including having a “full time and effective leadership”.

The letter was sent a fortnight ago and asks for a rehaul of the organisation, including elections to the CWC, effective leadership which is both “visible” and “active” in the field and the urgent establishment of an “institutional leadership mechanism” to “collectively” guide the party’s revival, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Several former Chief Ministers and Union Ministers, including Rajender Kaur Bhattal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, M Veerappa Moily, P J Kurian, Ajay Singh, Renuka Chaudhary, and Milind Deora have signed the letter that details a reform agenda.

Other signatories include party MPs Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, MP Vivek Tankha; Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad; former PCC chiefs Raj Babbar (UP), Arvinder Singh Lovely (Delhi) and Kaul Singh Thakur (Himachal); AICC office bearers and CWC members including Mukul Wasnik and Jitin Prasada, among others.

The letter acknowledges the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party and points out that the erosion of Congress’s support base is a matter of serious concern. The Express report quoted sources as saying that the letter underlines how the party’s steady decline comes when the country faces its “gravest political, social and economic challenges since Independence.”

The development has come ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday amid the party’s inability to resolve the leadership issue.

The Congress has been facing a leadership ever since Rahul Gandhi resigned from the top post after 2019 Lok Sabha Election defeat, forcing his mother Sonia Gandhi to take the charge.

The letter said that it was time the party develop an “institutional leadership mechanism” to collectively guide to its revival. There was no mention of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the letter.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja