23 MLAs test positive for coronavirus ahead of Punjab Assembly session

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the crucial one-day Punjab assembly session scheduled for Friday, as many as 23 state MLAs have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection. Speaking at a meeting of Non-NDA chief ministers, state Chief Minister Capt Amrinder Singh said 23 of the 117 MLAs in Punjab have tested positive for Covid-19 in the ongoing drive of the government to test all lawmakers ahead of the assembly session.

Singh also said that he has asked all MLAs to bring their Covid-negative report before entering the Vidhan Sabha premises to attend the session.

Stressing the need to postpone the JEE and NEET exams, the chief minister said If this is the state of legislators and ministers, one can only imagine how grave the situation is on the ground (in the state).

After the meeting, the Punjab CM directed state's Advocate General Atul Nanda to coordinate with his counterparts in other opposition-ruled states for filing a review petition in the Supreme Court, seeking to defer JEE and NEET. "Let us all get together to move the Supreme Court for postponement of the exams, which are threatening the lives of lakhs of students,"

While three Cabinet ministers in Punjab were found covid positive earlier (other than Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, who after recovering tested negative today), the remaining lawmakers tested positive this week. Some of them had undertaken the test yesterday and today as it is mandatory to have a Covid negative report before attending the session, the Tribune reported. The session has been called as it is a constitutional requirement to call a session within six months of the previous session.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha