New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking piece of news from Uttar Pradesh, a 22-year-old woman was found dead at her house in UP’s Greater Noida on Friday. The police suspected a case of dowry death.

According to the police, the woman was identified as Musaida who was married to Nadeem, a 24-year-old resident of Shadipur Chhidoli village, under the Badalpur Police Station area, where the couple used to live together.

“The incident was reported to the police at around 6 am. One of the women in the family said she woke up at 3 am to drink water when she found Musaida unusually lying on a cot on the terrace. Soon she woke up other family members and they all realised she was dead,” a police officer said as quoted by news agency PTI.

The police further said that the couple had been married for the last two years now, however, the police have not been able to ascertain the cause of death and are waiting for the post mortem report.

An FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act following a complaint by the family of the deceased woman and further proceedings are underway, the police said.

