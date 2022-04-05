New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 22 YouTube channels, including four which were based out of Pakistan, were banned by the central government on Tuesday for "spreading disinformation" related to India's national security, foreign relations and public order.

Further, three Twitter and one Facebook accounts, and a news website have also been blocked. In a statement, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021 were used to block these channels and accounts.

"Multiple YouTube channels were used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, etc. The content ordered to be blocked also included certain anti-India content posted from multiple social media accounts operated in a coordinated manner from Pakistan," the statement read.

"It was observed that a significant amount of false content published by these Indian YouTube based channels related to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and aimed at jeopardising India's foreign relations with other countries," the statement added.

The ministry further said that the channels were using false titles and thumbnails "to increase the virality of content", adding anti-India fake news was also originating from Pakistan. With this action, it said, the ministry has blocked 78 YouTube channels and several other social media accounts.

"The Government of India remains committed towards ensuring an authentic, trustworthy, and safe online news media environment, and thwart any attempts at undermining India’s sovereignty and integrity, national security, foreign relations, and public order," it noted.

Following are the 18 Indian and four Pakistan-based YouTube channel blocked by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry:

1. ARP News

2. AOP News

3. LDC News

4. SarkariBabu

5. SS ZONE Hindi

6. Smart News

7. News23Hindi

8. Online Khabar

9. DP news

10. PKB News

11. KisanTak

12. Borana News

13. Sarkari News Update

14. Bharat Mausam

15. RJ ZONE 6

16. Exam Report

17. Digi Gurukul

18. दिनभरकीखबरें

Pakistan-based channels:

19. DuniyaMeryAagy

20. Ghulam NabiMadni

21. HAQEEQAT TV

22. HAQEEQAT TV 2.0

Website:

1. Dunya Mere Aagy

Facebook accounts:

1. DunyaMeryAagy

Twitter accounts:

1. Ghulam NabiMadni

2. DunyaMeryAagy

3. Haqeeqat TV

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma