New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following the decision of the Government of India to significantly reduce central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, 22 states/UTs have also undertaken a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers, informed the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday.

The states who have reduced the VAT on Petrol and Diesel are as follows:

Karnataka, Puducherry, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur,Nagaland, Tripura, Assam, Sikkim, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh,Goa, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Chandigrah, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, UttarPradesh and Ladakh

Apart from the above-mentioned 22 states, there are 14 States/UTs which have not undertaken any reduction in VAT in Petrol and Diesel, said the ministry. These are Maharashtra, NCT of Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, it added.

Announcing the information on reduced VAT, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said, "Cabinet has decided to provide a relief on the fuel prices in the state by reducing the VAT on petrol from 20% to 13.5% & diesel from 12% to 5% per litre, providing relief of Rs 10 to our consumers"

As per the ministry, the most reduction in the Petrol prices has been in UT of Ladakh, followed by Karnataka and Puducherry. The prices of petrol in these UTs/states have come down by Rs 13.43, Rs 13.35 and Rs12.85, respectively, it stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, "Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said in a tweet that "Karnataka state government has decided to reduce the price of diesel and petrol by Rs 7 per litre. This will lead to a loss of Rs 2,100 crore to the exchequer."

As per the Ministery, for Diesel, the most reduction has been undertaken by UT of Ladakh, leading to price coming down by Rs 19.61 per litre there, followed by Karnataka and Puducherry.

"In Bihar there will be further reduction of state VAT by Rs 1.3 on petrol and Rs 1.90 on diesel apart from Rs 5 & Rs 10 reduction on excise duty. Effectively petrol will be cheaper by Rs 6.30 & diesel by Rs 11.90 in Bihar," BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said in a tweet.

(With ANI Inputs)

