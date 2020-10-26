India-US 2+2 Dialogue: Apart from the defence agreements, the two countries will also sign a basic exchange and cooperation agreement during the 2+2 dialogue.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what order to boost the ties between the two nations, India and the US will likely two key agreements on military cooperation during the third edition of 2+2 ministerial dialogue on Tuesday. Apart from the defence agreements, the two countries will also sign a basic exchange and cooperation agreement during the 2+2 dialogue.

The 2+2 ministerial dialogue will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and their US counterparts Mike Pompeo and Mark T Esper. On Monday, Rajnath also held talks with Esper discussed ways to deepen defence cooperation between India and the US "in a wide range of areas".

The two leaders have reportedly expressed satisfaction that agreement of Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) will be signed during the visit.

"Both the ministers discussed potential new areas of cooperation, both at Service to Service level and at the joint level. They called for continuation of existing defence dialogue mechanism during pandemic, at all levels particularly the Military Cooperation Group," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Dr Jaishankar also met US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Monday ahead of the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue and discussed about various issues.

"Pleased to welcome US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo; Taking our comprehensive global strategic partnership forward," tweeted External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

India and the US will hold the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Tuesday to demonstrate the "high-level commitment the two countries provide to shared diplomatic and security objectives".

The India-US 2+2 talks will focus on four themes -- regional security cooperation, defense information sharing, military-to-military interactions, and defense trade, said the US State Department on Friday.

The first two 2+2 Ministerial dialogues had been held in New Delhi in September 2018 and Washington DC in 2019.

