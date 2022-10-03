21-Year-Old Boy Dies While Playing Garba In Gujarat; Incident Caught On Camera | Watch

IN ANOTHER shocking incident that took place in Anand district of Gujarat, a 21-old-year collapsed while dancing at a Garba event.

The deceased identified as Virendra Singh Ramesh Bhai Rajput collapsed all of a sudden and fell to the ground. As soon as people noticed this, they ran towards him and tried waking him but he did not show any signs of moving. Reportedly, he was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. According to the doctors, the youth died of a heart attack.

The incident, meanwhile, was also captured on camera and has now been making rounds on social media platforms. Taking to Twitter, a user shared the video and wrote, "A Boy Died While Playing Garba in Gujarat .. Reason - HeartAttack."

In the video, the man can be seen dancing to the tunes of Garba. Moments after, he can be seen struggling to stand. He tries making balance but fails and falls to the ground and collapses.

This is not the first time when a man collapsed all of a sudden. Earlier, a similar incident was reported in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, when a 35-year-old man died while performing Garba at an event in the Global City complex in Virar town.

The shocking incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official from Virar police said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared dead on arrival late that night.

The incident left the man's father, Narpat Harakchand Sonigra in shock and he also died on spot after hearing about the death of his son. According to the police, the bodies of both the father and the son have been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered.

Meanwhile, Narpat Sonigra's son Rahul and brother Nagraj Harakchand Sonigra said that the family hailed from Rajasthan and belonged to the Godwad Oswal Jain community. The funeral rites of both the father and son were performed in Virar town on Sunday evening, reported news agency IANS.

(With inputs from agency)