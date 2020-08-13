Gambhir took to social media to share a video showing a bullock cart carrying people through the waterlogged street of Delhi. At one point in the video, several people fall off the cart after it comes across a bump.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday trained his guns at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the water logging situation in parts of the national capital following heavy rainfall.

Gambhir took to social media to share a video by news agency ANI showing a bullock cart carrying people through the waterlogged street of Delhi. At one point in the video, several people fall off the cart after it comes across a bump.

"This is not Tughlaq's Delhi of the 14th century but of 21st century Tughlaq," Gambhir tweeted in Hindu.

Several parts of the national capital, including near New Delhi railway station and an underpass in the Dwarka area, faced waterlogging due to the incessant rainfall from later Wednesday night till Thursday morning.

Videos and pictures of vehicles wading through deep waters in such areas were widely shared on social media today. The waterlogging had caused jams at several major junctions.

The IMD has predicted that for the next couple of days, the sky would generally be cloudy in the national capital accompanied by light rains. The temperature would oscillate between 26 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur (continue to occur) over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Rohtak, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Palwal, Panipat and Karnal during the next 2 hours", IMD Official said.

Last month, a 60-year-old pick-up truck driver had drowned under waterlogged Minto Bridge while trying to manoeuvre his vehicle through underpass. His body was found by a truckman underneath the bridge.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja