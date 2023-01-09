'21st Century Kauravas Wear Khakhi Half-Pants, Carry Lathi': Rahul Gandhi Takes Swipe At RSS In Ambala

Comparing Bharat Jodo Yatra to Pandavas, Rahul Gandhi said that with the Pandavas, there were people of all religions similar to the march led by him.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Mon, 09 Jan 2023 10:02 PM IST
Minute Read
'21st Century Kauravas Wear Khakhi Half-Pants, Carry Lathi': Rahul Gandhi Takes Swipe At RSS In Ambala
Rahul Gandhi interacting with the food providers during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Image Credits: ANI)

CONGRESS MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and referred to them as "21st century Kauravas".

While addressing the media after the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Ambala district on Monday, Gandhi said that Haryana is the land of the Mahabharata.

He then attacked the RSS and the ruling dispensation and said, "Who were the Kauravas? I will first tell you about the 21st century Kauravas, they wear khakhi half-pants, they carry lathi in hand and hold shakhas.... India's 2-3 billionaires are standing with the Kauravas," referring to the RSS.

"Did the Pandavas do demonetisation, implement wrong GST? Would they have ever done so? Never. Why? Because they were tapasvis and they knew that demonetisation, wrong GST, farm laws are a way to steal from tapasvis of this land.... (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi did sign on these decisions, but the power of India's 2-3 billionaires were behind it, whether you agree or not." he said.

Also Read
Moscow-Goa Chartered Flight With 244 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing In..
Moscow-Goa Chartered Flight With 244 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing In..

He further said that people are unable to understand this, but the fight today is same as the fight at that time.

"People don't understand this, but the fight which was at that time, it is same today. Between whom is this fight? Who were Pandavas? Arjuna, Bhim...they used to do tapasya," said the Congress MP.

He then spoke about the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him and compared it to Pandavas.

"On one hand there were these five tapasvis and on the other hand there was a crowded organisation. With the Pandavas, there were people of all religions. Like this (Bharat Jodo) Yatra, nobody asks anyone from where he comes. It is a shop of love. The Pandavas had also stood against injustice, they too had opened shop of love in the market of hate," he said.

Also Read
Bhubaneswar Bound Air Vistara Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Delhi..
Bhubaneswar Bound Air Vistara Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Delhi..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.