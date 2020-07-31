At least 21 people have died after drinking toxic liqour in Punjab, according to news agency PTI. A magisterial probe has been ordered by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who vowed to punish those found guilty.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least 49 people have died after drinking toxic liqour in Punjab, according to news agency PTI. A magisterial probe has been ordered by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who vowed to punish those found guilty. The deaths were reported from three districts - Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tan Taran.

"I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into suspected spurious liquor deaths in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran. Commissioner, Jalandhar Division will conduct the inquiry and coordinate with concerned SSPs and other officers. Anyone found guilty will not be spared," the chief minister wrote on Twitter.

In a similar incident, 9 people were also killed in Andhra Pradesh after they allegedly consumed alcohol-based hand sanitiser to calm their booze cravings. Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal said that the nine people had been consuming sanitiser while mixing it with water and soft drinks over the last few days.

The police also revealed that these nine people were consuming sanitiser due to non-availability of liquor as the district administration has enforced a lockdown in Kurichedu to break the chain of the highly contagious coronavirus.





