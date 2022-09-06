2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Amit Shah, JP Nadda To Hold Key Meet Today To Assess BJP's Situation In '144 Weak Seats'

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Bhartiya Janata Party's top leaders will hold a meeting on Tuesday evening to draw up a roadmap for winning the 144 Lok Sabha seats it missed by narrow margins in the previous election. Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Organization General Secretary BL Santosh, Joint Secretary Organization V Satish, and cluster incharges of constituencies will all be present.

These seats were divided into clusters, with one union minister in charge of each.

Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Bhupendra Yadav, Anurag Thakur, Narendra Tomar, Sanjeev Balyan, and Mahendra Pandey are amongst the 14–15 prominent ministers who were given charge of these clusters.

Another group of ministers was sent to assess the political situation in these constituencies, spread across states such as West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

They were also tasked with identifying possible candidates. The meeting will seek a detailed report from these cluster incharges under the Lok Sabha Pravas Yoajana and the ground reality of about 144 Lok Sabha constituencies will be considered. The ministers were given a deadline of August 31 to prepare these reports, which will be presented at the meeting today.

Of these 144 constituencies, most of them are the ones where either the party could register victory or be defeated due to a lesser number of votes. Keeping this in view, several ministers were asked to prepare a report by residing in two or three Lok Sabha constituencies to identify the measures that could help them win.

The ministers have done a descriptive analysis of the BJP's position in these constituencies and identified steps to be taken to ensure its victory in the 2024 polls. They will present their analysis of the constituencies so that the party can pull off the next election to garner maximum electoral benefits.

(With Inputs From PTI)